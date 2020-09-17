Lisa Armstrong has thrown out Ant McPartlin’s Valentine’s Day cards to her.

The development comes as Lisa embarks on what appears to be a huge clear out of the home the couple once shared.

Lisa and Ant announced their separation in early 2018.

They married back in 2006 in a swanky ceremony at Cliveden House.

Lisa Armstrong has been having a clear out of Ant McPartlin’s things (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this week, ED! reported that Lisa had left Ant’s belongings “on the street” after having a clear out.

Lisa Armstrong gets rid of soppy card from Ant

And, it seems, passersby have been quite intrigued by the contents of the skip where the belongings now appear to reside.

One had a rummage and found Valentine’s Day cards from Ant to Lisa.

The Sun revealed the wording Ant had written to Lisa on the “soppy” card.

It reads: “To the bestest wife in the whole world. Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you soooo much, forever.”

Ant signed the card: “Hubs.”

Wedding planner also in the skip

Also in the skip was a planner which appeared to have been used by Lisa to arrange the couple’s wedding.

What looks like a seating plan can be seen inside the pages of the notebook.

Lisa appears to have washed that man right out of her hair (Credit: Splash News)

Alec Hannan spotted the card and notebook as he looked through the skip for Ant’s beloved Newcastle FC memorabilia.

He also found a number of anniversary cards, although it’s unclear if they were from Ant to Lisa.

A dressing gown from a celebrity golf tournament with Ant’s name stitched into the fabric was also salvaged.

Alec says he’s planning on keeping the wedding planner and auctioning off the dressing gown.

Alec said: “We found loads of stuff. The wedding book’s the thing that surprised me the most. It had so much detail in it.

“I can understand why she’s getting rid of it all. It’s over and she’s beginning a new chapter in her life. There’s no reason for her to keep hold of it.”

Alec added: “But the cards, wedding planner, the handwritten messages – they show how in love they once were. Sadly, it didn’t work out.”

Lisa has moved on and new man James Green is putting a smile on her face (Credit: Splash News)

The pair have both moved on

Ant has moved on with the couple’s former PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Lisa, meanwhile, has also found love.

She is seeing electrician James Green.

