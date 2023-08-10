Bad news for England’s Lionesses as Lauren James’ ban extended after that stamp tackle?

Lauren James in a post match interview
Lionesses star Lauren James has been banned for two matches after *that* stamp tackle in the game against Nigeria.

England fans will be gutted with the news as Lauren had been on red hot form in the early stages of the Women’s World Cup.

She scored the winner against Denmark and two in their victory over China. Now, as a result, Lauren will only return if the Lionesses make it all the way to the final.

Lauren James as she's sent off in the World Cup
Lauren was handed a two-match ban so will miss the semi-final too (Credit: BBC)

Lionesses star Lauren James’ ban extended

Lauren was sent off in the final minutes of a tense second half against for stamping on forward Michelle Alozie in the game on August 7. In a moment of frustration, she stood on the back of her opponent after getting to her feet.

After initially receiving a yellow card for her actions, a VAR consultation resulted in a red card. At the time she was handed a one-match ban. As a result, this means she is unable to play in this weekend’s quarter-final match against Colombia on Saturday (August 12).

But her punishment didn’t stop there. Fifa has now decided to extend her ban. As a result, should England make it to she semis, she’ll also miss that game. However, she would be back for the final.

Official statement

In an official statement, the Lionesses wrote: “Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her. We will be supporting Lauren thoughout and will be putting forward representation on her behalf.”

It then added: “We fully respect Fifa’s disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until after any decision has been made.”

Lauren personally apologised for the incident on Twitter the day after the match.

