Lioness Lauren James breaks her silence after being sent off for stamping on opponent

Lionesses star Lauren James has broken her silence after she was sent off in England’s World Cup clash against Nigeria yesterday (August 7).

England’s ladies ended up winning the game on penalties, knocking Nigeria out and heading through to the quarter-finals.

However, it wasn’t without controversy after James was sent off for stamping on her opponent.

Lauren was given a yellow card that was quickly upgraded to a red (Credit: BBC)

Lionesses star Lauren James apologises for World Cup red card

Lauren was sent off in the final minutes of a tense second half against for stamping on forward Michelle Alozie. In a moment of frustration, she stood on the back of her opponent after getting to her feet.

After initially receiving a yellow card for her actions, a VAR consultation resulted in a red card. As a result she will now not be able to play in this weekend’s quarter-final match against Colombia on Saturday (August 12).

Lauren, who is aged just 21, has now apologised for her actions.

Lauren has apologised for stamping on her opponent (Credit: BBC)

She quote-tweeted a post from Michelle Alozie. The original post read: “Abeg [please], rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

I promise to learn from my experience.

Lauren herself then added: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience. https://t.co/Vi4hBIewiS — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) August 8, 2023

So what happens next?

Lauren isn’t available for the next game. But her punishment might not stop there.

Fifa could extend her ban to more than one game – which could see her miss the rest of the tournament even if England go all the way.

After the game, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said of Lauren: “She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn’t something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad.”

The manager added: “She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know.”

