Loose Women star Linda Robson has admitted that she would “have put a cushion over” her cancer-stricken dad’s face to end his suffering if assisted dying were legal.

The comment came as the Loose Women debated assisted dying on the show today (August 7), following the release of David Hunter for the manslaughter of his terminally-ill wife.

Janet Street-Porter was amongst those in favour of changing the UK’s assisted dying laws.

“In circumstances where someone’s got an incurable illness and they’re begging their partner to help them on their way, it just seems absolutely inhumane,” she argued.

She received great applause from the audience as she put forward the idea of a “death passport”, that could allow people to set out how they want their life to end when the time comes.

Likewise, Coleen Nolan agreed: “Having watched my sister Bernie in the last few weeks of her life, it was so awful to watch someone you love in that much pain.”

Linda Robson also had particularly strong views about the topic. She recalled that while her mother had had a very peaceful death in a hospice surrounded by her loved ones, her father had endured a “terrible death” from lung cancer.

I would have put a cushion over his face.

She devastatingly admitted: “Looking back now, I would have put a cushion over his face just to get him out of the pain.”

Linda said that her dad would definitely have wanted someone to end his suffering in this way had it been legal.

Meanwhile, Judi Love expressed concern that allowing assisted dying might lead to it being exploited. She pointed out that any new law would have to be considered very carefully, as death is irreversible.

