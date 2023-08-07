David Hunter reveals the final four words his wife said to him before he took her life

Pensioner David Hunter, who helped to end the life of his terminally ill wife, has spoken out for the first time since being released from prison.

David was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the manslaughter of his wife of 52 years. Janice, who had terminal blood cancer, had repeatedly begged him to put an end to her suffering.

After his release last month, David today appeared on Good Morning Britain. In a heartbreaking interview, he discussed his final moments with his wife.

David Hunter gives first interview since release

Speaking on GMB this morning (August 7), David first paid tribute to his wife. He recalled Janice’s “fantastic smile”, her many friends who she was “always busy meeting” and love of Cyprus, where they spent the “16 best years of their lives together”.

He then discussed the devastating changes that took place when Janice became ill.

“She was suffering with diarrhoea a lot and she had quite a few nose bleeds. We went to the hospital to see what we could do about it and it took about three or four visits and the doctors said: ‘I’m sorry we can’t do anything.'”

As David became her full-time carer, Janice became increasingly withdrawn. He told GMB: “She refused to go out, she stayed in and she didn’t want to meet anybody. She was getting so bad that she didn’t want to answer the family or any of her friends on Facebook because she didn’t want them to see she wasn’t the way she was.”

Agreeing to end his wife’s life

Eventually, it got to the point where Janice didn’t want to live any longer. “She’d seen her sister die years ago with the same disease and she said: ‘I don’t ever wanna go through what my sister did, so I want you to help me.'” David recounted tearfully.

For a long while he refused and kept urging her to keep fighting, but eventually agreed to her wishes after weeks of her “begging every day and crying all the time”.

In harrow detail, he recalled one day telling Janice he loved her before covering her mouth and nose. “She just closed her eyes and said ‘give us a kiss’, and I kissed her on the cheek.”

