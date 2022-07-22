Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph leave fans stunned with ‘glamsformation’

Linda Robson and her best friend Lesley Joseph got all glammed up on Loose Women yesterday.

The pair reunited on the show to talk about the many years of their friendship and reminisce about the time they shared on Birds of a Feather together.

But fans couldn’t stop talking about the duo’s ‘gorgeous’ glamsformation!

Lesley Joseph joins the Loose Women panel to talk about Birds of a Feather (Credit: ITV)

Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson

Birds of a feather stars Linda and Lesley put on a show for Loose Women viewers yesterday.

The pair left everyone in fits of laughter as Lesley recreated her character Dorien’s performance of Like a Virgin on Birds of a Feather.

Lesley bravely took to the stage and danced away in front of the panel while singing the hit Madonna song.

Linda also got up and joined her.

However, she wasn’t expecting Lesley to try and copy Sharon Stone and flash her underwear to everyone watching at home!

Read more: Loose Women star Linda Robson distracts viewers with fake tan ‘fail’

Birds of a Feather stars Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reunite on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Linda was thrilled to have her best mate on the show yesterday, and she even shared a post of the pair getting glammed up before the show.

The first photo showed Linda and Lesley before their glam makeup and hair done.

The second saw the pair dressed up for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Robson (@lindarobson58)

Linda captioned it: “Hope you enjoyed the show today? With my lovely ladies and witchypoo! She did us proud with her Like a Virgin!”

Fans were stunned by their ‘glamsformation’ and rushed to the comments to compliment the ‘gorgeous ladies’.

One viewer wrote: “Omg gorgeous ladies, just beautiful.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Another said: “Looking fabulous ladies.”

A third added: “It was fabulous. She’s amazing and so much fun.”

What do you think of Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph’s transformation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.