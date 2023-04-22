Linda Nolan shares details of her funeral plans in heartbreaking interview amid cancer battle

Linda Nolan has revealed how she is planning her own funeral in a heartbreaking new interview amid her cancer battle.

The 64-year-old recently shared the devastating news that her cancer has spread to her brain. While she is currently awaiting results of her MRI scan after 11 rounds of radiotherapy, the singer believes she is now on a ‘one-way trip’.

Linda is now making arrangements for her own funeral – but is still trying to hold out hope. Inspired by her beloved husband Brian, who died in 2007, she is hoping her funeral plans will make it “easier” for her family.

Linda has opened up about funeral plans (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan on funeral plans

“I’ve gone into it a little bit,” Linda said. “A Neil Sedaka song, Our Last Song Together. And I know the funeral people I’m going to use.”

Look at this coffin, it was made for you, it’s pink glitter.

She added to the Mirror that her sister, Maureen, helped her find a coffin.

“Maureen said, ‘Look at this coffin, it was made for you, it’s pink glitter,'” Linda said, joking she was the “blingy Nolan”.

The Nolan sister revealed that she may even make memory boxes for her family as a gift after she’s passed. This is the fourth time Linda has faced cancer. In 2005, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The cancer returned in her hip in 2017, before going to liver in 2020.

The Nolan sisters stick together in trying times (Credit: Splash News)

The Nolan sisters have had a long history with the disease. Eldest sister Anne first got cancer in 2000. The 72-year-old also had stage three breast cancer.

Additionally, second youngest sister Bernie received a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2010. She sadly passed away in in 2013, aged 52.

