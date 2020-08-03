Linda and Anne Nolan are both battling cancer after being diagnosed days apart

Linda and Anne Nolan have revealed they are both battling cancer.

The siblings - who make up the girl group The Nolans alongside Coleen and Maureen - have revealed they are both receiving treatment for cancer, which tragically killed their sister Bernie in 2013.

Anne told The Sun of her fears: "I don’t want to die. I love my life so much, I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family.

Linda and Anne Nolan have revealed they are both battling cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I want to live for as long as I possibly can. I am scared of dying as well. Even though I believe in God, I’m still scared."

Linda and Anne Nolan both battling cancer

Linda added: "I don’t want to die, I want to be around and see my great nieces and nephews grow up, and that’s why I’m putting everything I’ve got into trying to get well."

She has battled cancer in the past twice, including breast cancer in 2006 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Meanwhile, Anne has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Anne diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda recalled the time that she was told she needed to have a scan, just minutes after Anne revealed her diagnosis.

She said on May 7, their sister Maureen called her to confirm Anne's breast cancer.

I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family.

Linda revealed 30 minutes later, her oncologist's secretary phoned her to say she needed an MRI scan because they've "seen something on her liver".

Meanwhile, Anne admits the current coronavirus pandemic has made things worse and she has been suffering anxiety attacks.

Anne said that while having chemotherapy, you can "pick up any kind of infection" and it can be "fatal".

Anne admits the current coronavirus pandemic has made things worse (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said that's been "playing on my mind as well" and this has "broken me down a bit, to be honest".

However, Anne said the hardest part is not being able to see her daughters and grandchildren amid the pandemic.

Their sister Coleen Nolan shared a message to Twitter on Sunday.

What did Coleen say?

She wrote: "They’ve beaten it before - they can beat it again.

"Coleen’s brave sisters Linda and Anne sadly reveal they both have cancer again In tomorrows papers, here is a preview below.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes."

