Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce newborn daughter's cute name

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have announced their newborn daughter's adorable name.

The couple became parents to their second child last month.

What have Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams named their daughter?

The pair have now revealed their daughter's name is Gigi Margaux Matthews.

Vogue told Hello! magazine: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I just want her name,' and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself.

"We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her."

The couple are already parents to their son Theodore, who they welcomed in 2018.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Vogue announced Gigi's birth in an Instagram post last month.

Spencer, 31, shared a picture of himself and Vogue alongside a snap of his wife's hand at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have named their daughter Gigi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He captioned the post: "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years.

"Real positive change, a son and now a daughter.

"I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand."

The former Made In Chelsea star went on: "Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol.

"My business, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you.

"I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you."

What did Vogue Williams say?

Vogue, 34, also took to social media to announce their baby joy.

She posted a shot with her husband in hospital and wrote: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Spencer and Vogue announced they were expecting their second child back in March.

Spencer and Vogue announced they were expecting their second child back in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vogue initially kept her pregnancy a secret after suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome - which can cause fertility difficulties.

At the time, she told Hello! magazine: "There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby.

"It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

