Amanda Holden and Les Dennis were once the showbiz couple that *everyone* was chatting about back in the day.

The BGT judge first met the recently booted Strictly Come Dancing star in 1993. Amanda was 22 at the time and soon fell head over heels with Les, then 40 – with the pair tying the knot in 1995.

But unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Their relationship came to an end shortly after news broke of Amanda’s affair with Neil Morrissey in 2000.

Both Amanda and Les have spoken out about their relationship in the years that have passed. But it seems that Les’ former flame isn’t too far from his mind – might he still be a tad bitter about how things ended?

Over the years, Les has taken several swipes and made numerous ‘digs’ at Amanda – here’s the most savage ones…

Their relationship ended after Amanda had an affair (Credit: Shutterstock)

Les jokes about Amanda Holden age gap

Back in 2019, Les made a joke about his and Amanda’s age gap.

Appearing on the RHLSTP podcast with Richard Herring, he shared: “In our house in Highgate and it was the Grand National Day and the plumber was there and Amanda came running in saying: ‘We need to put a bet on, it’s the Grand National.’

“So I said: ‘Okay ten quid,’ and she went: ‘We need to put more than that on.’ I went: ’20’ and the plumber went: ‘Kids eh.'”

Amanda has been the butt of Les’ jokes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Les makes ‘dig’ at Amanda Holden’s saucy snap

Earlier this year, Amanda shared a slew of gorgeous photos with her 2 million Instagram followers of her wearing a red mini-dress, showing off her toned legs.

In one of the snaps, the BGT judge draped herself across a grand piano in a nod to a scene from the 1989 The Fabulous Baker Boys. She captioned the post: “Making Whoooopie” – referencing the song Michelle Pfeiffer sings in the movie.

Fans went wild over Amanda’s post – and it appears it caught the eye of her ex Les too – who didn’t waste no time in apparently making a dig.

Hours later and over on his own social media hours later, ex-husband Les tweeted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. In what seems to be a dig at his ex, 69-year-old Les captioned the post: “Not in Paris. In Leicester.” Les’ fans were quick to notice his reference to Amanda’s post.

Bob the Builder jibe

In 2021, Les appeared on Christopher Biggins‘ Show and Tell podcast. Speaking to the panto icon, Les opened up about his own panto days in 2003 with Hollywood star Mickey Rooney.

At the time, Les’ marriage with Amanda had just ended. He recalled how before each show he would play Christmas songs including Frank Sinatra’s Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Les said: “Mickey would get very angry, because of course, Frank Sinatra ran off with Ava Gardner [Mickey’s wife]. It would’ve been like me having to listen to Bob The Builder every night.”

As fans will know, Les was referring to Neil Morrissey, who voiced Bob the Builder for 14 years.

