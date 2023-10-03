TV star Amanda Holden once made a “brutal” confession about why she really split from her ex-husband Les Dennis.

Amanda first struck up a relationship with recently booted Strictly star back in 1993. Amanda was 22 at the time and soon fell head over heels with Les, then 40. The pair tied the knot in 1995 but things came to an end when news broke of Amanda’s affair with Neil Morrissey in 2000.

And now Amanda’s comments about the split have resurfaced, where she revealed the “brutal” reason behind their split. Her words, not ours!

The TV star was married to Les Dennis back in the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holen on reason for Les Dennis split

Amanda, now 52, said at the time she was “very broody” and hoped to have a few kids in the next couple of years. She explained: “I terribly want children but I didn’t want to have them with Les. That’s a horribly brutal thing to say, but when you do, you know you have to move on.” The BGT judge then revealed it was her who suggested getting a divorce to Les.

‘There are no hard feelings’ says Amanda

Amanda later spoke out about the affair and said: “I found the fall from grace incredibly hard to deal with. I can’t bear not to be liked. Then I had an affair and overnight turned into this awful person. There are no hard feelings with Les. I wish him the best, but we’ve both moved on. I don’t believe women have affairs for no reason. Women don’t seek sex – we seek love and affirmation,” she added.

Amanda recalled the ‘brutal’ decision about her split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Les and Amanda

Amanda and Les married in 1995 and instantly became one of the UK’s most recognisable couples.

However, disaster struck five years later when Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly star Neil. Amanda and Les briefly split, however, they later got back together and were determined to make it work. Sadly, things didn’t go to plan and the pair divorced.

