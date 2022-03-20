Leona Lewis ‘pregnant with first child’ and is over the moon

Leona Lewis is pregnant with her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.

The X Factor winner married the creative director in 2019.

Leona Lewis is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Dennis (Credit: Splash)

And it has now been revealed that they are growing their family and will be welcoming a child later this year.

Bleeding Love singer Leona is expected to announce her happy news later this month, claims The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.

“They can’t wait to welcome their new arrival and to become a family of three.”

The couple met in 2010 when Dennis worked as a dancer on the singer’s Labyrinth tour.

Leona Lewis and husband expecting first child

They dated for a number of years and then Leona confirmed their engagement in 2018.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a diamond ring and wrote: “I can’t wait to be your wife.”

They married in a romantic ceremony a year later at Sting’s luxury estate in Tuscany.

Leona spoke about the pair’s plans to have a family in 2020.

And she revealed how they were considering adoption for a touching reason – as her mum Maria grew up in care.

Leona said: “I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting.

“My mum grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would very much like to adopt. But I’m still figuring things out.

“If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

