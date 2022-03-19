Catherine Tyldesley makes shock sex confession about her and husband Tom

Coronation Street favourite Catherine Tyldesley has made a bold sex confession.

The actress, 38, is married to personal trainer and photographer Tom Pitfield.

Cath invites Tom to watch her intimate filming scenes (Credit: Splash)

And while many stars would try to keep their on-screen romps away from their partners, Cath does the opposite.

She has revealed she invites Tom to watch her performing with her co-stars.

And the Eva Price actress even asks him for advice on performing with other men.

Speaking to Hot Mess Mums Club podcast, she revealed: “Most of my relationships before Tom, well in fact, all of them, ended because of my job.

“They didn’t get it, the jealousy. But Tom is so chilled.

“I remember the night before rehearsals for my sex scenes, and I said, ‘Babe, if I straddle like this, does my bum look really bad? Have I got cauliflower ass?’

“And he’d say, ‘A little bit like that babe’.”

She added: “In lockdown we were filming these scenes and I was shaving my legs and Tom said, ‘Bloody hell! I’ve not seen shaved legs since week one!’

“He’s been there on set when I’ve had to snog other actors. But I think that’s good.

Cath played Eva Price in Coronation Street until 2018 (Credit: ITV)

“Tom being there means he can see how clinical it is — and not remotely sexy.”

The actress is currently expecting her second child with Tom.

They share Alfie, seven, and decided to make him a big brother during lockdown.

And Cath has revealed they are expecting a girl – and she’s overjoyed.

“I’m a real girly girl so she’ll be head to toe in feather boas and pinkness,” she added.

The couple will welcome their daughter later this year.

