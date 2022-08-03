Leona Lewis welcomes her first baby and shares adorable picture and reveals tot’s unusual name

Leona Lewis has welcomed her first baby with husband Dennis Jaunch.

The happy couple announced the baby’s safe arrival on their Instagram accounts and shared an adorable picture as well as the baby’s name.

Their pregnancy was revealed back in March, with the pair reported to be “over the moon”.

Leona Lewis and husband Dennis have welcomed their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Leona Lewis announces birth of first baby

Posting on Instagram, X Factor winner Leona announced the safe arrival of her daughter.

“And then there were three,” she said, along with a pink love heart emoji.

Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.

Leona revealed the baby arrived on July 22 and also shared her name.

In the picture, Carmel is seen in a pink babygro being held by her doting mum.

Half of the tot’s face is visible in the picture, with Carmel’s gorgeous little pout garnering cooing comments from Leona’s fans.

Fans react to baby news

“OMG congratulations!!!” said one.

“What a perfect little angel!!!” declared another.

“My heart is so full!!!! So happy for you!!!!!” said a third.

“Congratulations mum, well done. I’m so happy for you and to new dad as well. Wow!!!” said another.

“Omg beautiful name, beautiful couple and beautiful baby,” another fan added.

“She’s so beautiful… those little lips,” another commented.

“I love her name,” said another.

“Aww so happy for you both! So precious,” said another.

“YAY! Congratulations on your beautiful baby princess,” another concluded.

Dennis also posted the same picture of his wife and baby on his Instagram grid.

Leona’s daughter is just beautiful (Credit: Splash News)

Leona’s vegan Buddhist wedding

Leona and Dennis tied the knot back in 2019, sharing the first pictures of their big day which took place on Sting’s Italian estate.

Leona told Hello of the vegan Buddhist wedding: “It was just the most beautiful day, full of love. It was so special to be able to bring together everyone we love. There were a lot of tears.

“The room already had so much good energy and having all the love in there was really powerful.”

