Lee Ryan smiling in a sparkly suit
News

Lee Ryan married in secret wedding to Verity Paris as he reveals he’s ‘the happiest he’s ever been’

Blue singer says he's 'a lucky man'

By Robert Leigh

Lee Ryan has paid an emotional tribute to his new wife Verity Paris after getting married in secret.

The Blue singer, 38, reportedly told The Sun Online he’s “the happiest he’s ever been” following his wedding abroad.

According to the tabloid, Lee and Verity tied the knot in Gibraltar earlier this week.

The couple have been together for two years. They were joined by friends and family for the ceremony.

Lee Ryan ad his wife drinking coffee
Blue star Lee Ryan is no longer a bachelor – he’s married Verity Paris (Credit: Shutterstock)

Lee Ryan is married

Lee, who starred in The Real Dirty Dancing, shares a baby daughter who was born in the summer of 2021 with Verity.

The dad-of-three toasted his bride – who he met in January 2020 following his stint on Celebs Go Dating – as the reason he is so content with life.

Read more: Lee Ryan welcomes baby daughter with girlfriend as Duncan James reveals news

He told The Sun Online: “I met someone finally who loves and supports me in everything I do.

“Verity is a beautiful, strong and loving woman who I treasure, and I’m a lucky man to have such a wonderful mother for my child, and now wife in her.

I’m a lucky man.

“I’ve never been more calm and grounded and I have Verity to thank for that. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life because of the wonderful family life I now have.”

ED! has approached a representative for Lee for comment.

Lee hails Verity for helping him be "calm and grounded"
Lee hails Verity for helping him be ‘calm and grounded’ (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Verity Paris?

Verity is also singer and she appeared on X Factor in 2009.

According to reports, she has also made use of her singing skills as an Ariana Grande lookalike act.

She and Lee moved to the Costa Del Sol in Spain and told Hello! magazine recently they have enjoyed “a new lease of life”.

Lee – who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 – said: “We have a better quality of life out here to bring up a child.

Read more: This Morning fans puzzled by ‘format change’ that ‘altered’ Alison Hammond’s appearance

“I was in London for 20 years and I had a lot of fun but as I get older I feel like I just want to put my slippers on.

“I love going for walks along the ocean front and breathing in the sea air.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in bow ties
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly dealt ‘fresh blow’ after Saturday Night Takeaway disappointment
Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan
Mark Wright’s vow to wife Michelle Keegan as he admits ‘addiction’
This Morning host Alison on ITV with Dermot
This Morning: ITV’s Alison Hammond apologises for gaffe during emotional phone-in
Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase host Bradley Walsh under fire as he’s told to ’stop’ irritating habit
Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan blasted as he mocks ‘proven liar’ Meghan Markle on Twitter
Katie Price documentary What Harvey Did Next hit 'with over 100 complaints' from BBC viewers
Katie Price documentary What Harvey Did Next hit with complaints about ‘vulnerable’ son