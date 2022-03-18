This Morning viewers puzzled by ‘format change’ today that ‘altered’ Alison Hammond’s appearance

This Morning viewers were today left bewildered as Alison Hammond’s outfit changed colour between segments.

The ITV host wore electric pink trousers and a matching jacket over a black top for Friday’s (March 18) show.

But following an item outside, viewers pondered whether their tellies were on the blink when the programme returned to the studio.

That’s because as Alison and Dermot O’Leary presented a fashion segment there seemed to be a drop in the vibrancy of colours on screen.

And as Alison was wearing particularly bright clothing, it was the difference before and after in the shade of what she was wearing that stood out for some watching at home.

However, apparently no mention was made about the ‘format change’.

How did This Morning viewers react today?

The very evident change did not go unnoticed by This Morning fans.

“Why has the show colour gone all funny? #ThisMorning,” one Twitter user asked.

Another pondered, adding a rolling eyes emoji to their tweet: “@thismorning what is going on with the colour pitch of the show today everyone looks dull and grey #ThisMorning.”

Another social media user wondered whether the fault was on their end.

“Has anyone else’s @thismorning gone very dull in colour? #ThisMorning,” they posted.

And another person echoed that thought, making use of a shrugging emoji too: “Is it my TV or has filter on back in the studio gone a different colour #ThisMorning.”

Making a point about Alison’s outfit, someone else suggested: “Anyone else get the feeling they’ve just turned down the saturation on #ThisMorning? Alison’s suit was day-glo neon earlier.”

Was it on purpose?

Others felt the ‘format change’ was done as an effect. They put forward it represented a more sepia tone specifically for the segment which concerned Peaky Blinders-inspired fashion.

A viewer asked: “Has anyone else got a weird colour contrast on #thismorning or is it my TV?”

And one person responded: “It’s been added on purpose to match the Peaky Blinders aesthetic.”

Thought either my eyes or the telly was going wonky.

But someone else contributed: “Thought either my eyes or the telly was going wonky.”

Meanwhile, someone else concluded: “Don’t know if they’ve purposely dialled the colour down for this Peaky Blinders segment but it looks [blank] #ThisMorning.”

Ultimately, the look of the show did revert to being much brighter again after the fashion item.

ED! has approached a representative for This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am.

