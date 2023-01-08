Blue star Lee Ryan will appear in court this week following an alleged row on a plane, it’s been claimed.

The 39-year-old singer, who shot to fame as part of the boy band, was accused of being ‘drunkenly abusive’ to an air hostess last July.

The row was thought to have transpired after cabin crew refused to serve Lee on a flight between Glasgow and London.

Officers were forced to escort him off the plane.

Lee Ryan was accused of drunk and abusive behaviour on a plane (Credit: Splash News)

Blue star Lee Ryan ‘in court this week’

While Lee pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft in November, he denied allegations of assault by beating.

The time has come for me to take ownership of the root cause of these problems.

He also denied assaulting a police officer and behaving in an abusive manner.

The pop star is expected to head to trial this week with reports of an additional charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment also being levelled at him.

He will appear in Ealing Magistrates’ Court, it’s been claimed.

Blue reformed last year (Credit: Splash News)

Lee Ryan statement

In August, Lee broke his silence on the allegations, and revealed he was since getting professional help.

“Over the past few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me,” he said.

“As it has been well documented I have always had my struggles with alcohol and often say or do silly things as a results of that.

“For that I want to apologise to everyone I have upset or offended.”

The father of three continued: “Last week, I acted inappropriately on a flight to London and I want to say sorry to the airline staff, everyone on the flight, as well as my bandmates, my family and our fans.

“The time has come for me to take ownership of the root cause of these problems and for that reason I am reducing my schedule for the time being to seek professional help and spend time with my family.’

Lee Ryan was on Strictly in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

When was Lee Ryan on Strictly Come Dancing?

Blue reformed last year with their new single Haven’t Found You Yet.

The move comes three years after Lee starred on Strictly Come Dancing.

After he was paired with Nadiya Bychkova, he was eliminated in Week 3.

