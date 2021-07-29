Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans has revealed he’s become a proud dad to a “rainbow” baby – but what is a rainbow baby?

Tragedy singer Lee announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing that he and wife Kerry-Lucy had become parents to a gorgeous baby boy.

He said: “Welcome to the world baby boy.

“Me & your mummy @kerrylucyinsta are so in love! You’re everything we could have wished for & more.

“Our perfect rainbow baby. 💙👶🏻🌈.”

Lee and Kerry-Lucy have become parents to a ‘beautiful’ baby boy (Credit: Splash News)

So what is a rainbow baby?

A rainbow baby is a term for a healthy child born to a family that has previously lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death during infancy.

The term rainbow baby comes from the idea of a rainbow appearing in the sky after a storm, or after a dark and turbulent time.

The term has gained popularity on blogs and social media in recent years, and has come to symbolise hope and healing.

However, as any couple who have experienced baby loss will know, further pregnancies are also often fraught with anxiety.

What did Lee share on Instagram about his baby?

Lee shared a cute black-and-white picture of his son holding the hands of himself and Kerry-Lucy.

He didn’t reveal the tot’s name, but he said that the couple had been “blessed” with a “beautiful boy”.

Lee and Kerry have been married for nine years and sadly suffered a miscarriage back in 2018.

Kerry-Lucy was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

This time around she admitted it took three positive pregnancy tests to convince Lee she was expecting.

How did Lee’s friends and fans react to the news?

Steps fans – and bandmate H – revealed their delight for the couple.

H even revealed that he’d coined himself a nickname – “Guncle H!” he posted, also sharing the rainbow emoji.

“Best news of 2021,” another pal said. “So much love for him already.”

Another added: “So special. Congratulations and lots of love to you all.”

If you have been affected by this story, contact the UK’s leading baby loss charity Tommy’s on the website here.

