The real reason eternal bachelor Simon Cowell proposed to girlfriend Lauren Silverman over Christmas might just have been revealed.

Famous for his “harem” of exes, the X Factor boss is often seen soaking up the sun in Barbados surrounded by his bevy of beauties.

However, now he’s soon to be a married man, could this become a thing of the past?

Reports suggest that Lauren told him “it’s them or me” and it’s claimed it’s this that prompted his decision to propose and settle down.

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman over the festive season (Credit: Splash News)

How did Simon Cowell propose to Lauren Silverman?

Simon is said to have got down on one knee on Christmas Eve in front of son Eric and Lauren’s son Adam.

Read more: Simon Cowell’s extraordinary mercy mission offer to Il Divo star Carlos Marin before his death

The news stunned his famous friends, including Amanda Holden, as the man himself had once declared marriage “boring”.

So why the change of heart? Well read on and we’ll tell you.

Lauren has reportedly told Simon it’s her or his exes (Credit: Splash News)

Real reason behind Simon’s proposal revealed?

A friend The Sun that “no one is more shocked” in the change in Simon over the past few years than himself.

He was always “vociferously opposed to marriage” and believed it to be “outdated and shackling”.

However, lockdown with Lauren changed that and his focus shifted from work to his family.

Read more: Simon Cowell set to make £2m profit on £18m home in Wimbledon he never lived in

The pal said: “Although she has never hogged the limelight, or wanted fame, Lauren knows what she wants — and that’s a commitment to family life.

“Not surprisingly, she didn’t appreciate Simon hanging out and holidaying with his harem of exes, particularly Sinitta who was forever lurking in the shadows.”

The friend also claimed that Lauren issued the music mogul with an ultimatum: it’s them or me.

“Simon was told in no uncertain terms that it was him or his exes — Sinitta, Terri Seymour and Jackie St Clair — and, wisely, chose to prioritise his present and future, not his past,” they said.

The pair were seen out riding their electric bikes after getting engaged (Credit: Splash News)

Are holidays in Barbados with his exes a thing of the past?

Well, it would seem so.

The couple’s recent trip to Barbados – where he proposed – included none of his exes.

Previously he had detailed the relationship he has with his ex-girlfriends.

Simon revealed the “love” he has for them “will always be there” and said it was “true love”.

“Whether it’s Jackie, Mezhgan [Hussainy], Sinitta or Terri, they will be in my life forever. I genuinely love them,” he said.

We wonder if they’ll be invited to the wedding…!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.