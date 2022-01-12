Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are “ridiculously, nauseatingly in love” after getting engaged while on holiday in Barbados.

Lauren and Simon have been together for nine and share one son together – seven-year-old Eric.

Simon and Lauren are engaged after nine years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell engaged to Lauren Silverman

Despite previously declaring he didn’t believe in marriage, 62-year-old Simon has reportedly popped the question to long-term partner, Lauren.

The music mogul is to believed to have got down on one knee during a family trip in Barbados on Christmas Eve.

The X Factor judge asked Lauren to be his wife in front of Eric and Lauren’s 16-year-old son from her previous marriage, Adam.

Lauren was reportedly “stunned” by Simon’s proposal, as she never expected Simon to pop the question.

A source spoke to The Sun about the couple’s engagement.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.”

The source then said that Lauren burst into happy tears when Simon proposed and said yes straight away.

Simon popped the question on Christmas Eve in Barbados (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What else was said about the engagement?

The source told The Sun that it was important to Simon that the kids were there when he proposed.

They went on to say that Simon “adores” them and the family they have become over the last nine years.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years – supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple,” the source continued.

Back in 2008, Simon said he didn’t believe in marriage. He said that marriage in his business is “just not going to work”.

Clearly, Simon has had a massive change of heart since then!

Simon and Lauren are “ridiculously, nauseatingly in love” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lauren and Simon’s romance

A friend of the couple confirmed the news to People magazine and emphasised how happy Simon and Lauren are.

“They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends,” they said.

Simon and Lauren first met back in 2004, when Lauren, 44, was married to Simon’s good friend, Andrew Silverman.

The pair fell in love and went public in 2013 following Lauren’s pregnancy news. They welcomed Eric into the world in February 2014, who they named after Simon’s late father.

It was recently revealed that the couple were going to be selling their home in Wimbledon. They bought the house for £15m in 2019.

Simon and Lauren have another house in London, as well as one in Los Angeles too.

ED! has contacted Simon’s reps for a comment on this story.