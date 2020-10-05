Lauren Goodger has been caught in bed with Katie Price‘s ex-boyfriend Charles Drury.

The former TOWIE star, 34, shared a pic of a mystery man in her bedroom on Instagram.

But then Charles, 23, shared several pics of himself posing in the same room on his own Instagram account.

It remains unknown how they met, but Katie, 42, dated Charles last year.

She had a whirlwind romance with the youngster for a couple of months.

Lauren Goodger appears to be dating Katie Price’s ex (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Lauren Goodger dating?

The builder was even spotted enjoying a boozy holiday with Katie in Turkey.

But Katie allegedly dumped him to briefly go back with her other ex, Kris Boyson.

Meanwhile, Lauren Goodger’s love life was explored on Celebs Go Dating last year.

Unfortunately she didn’t find the one.

She had previously dated Mark Wright, but they split up back in 2011.

Builder Charles shared this telling pic on his Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Charles Drury?

Mark has gone on to marry former Corrie and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan.

Since leaving TOWIE, Lauren has found a lucrative career via OnlyFans.

The former reality star shares saucy snaps and videos on the adult subscription site.

However, she insists she never shares full nudes.

Lauren Goodger defended being on OnlyFans to Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Who is Katie Price dating now?

Speaking to Loose Women, she defended her somewhat controversial career move.

She said: “I’ve realised you can’t judge a girl by their Instagram, and I put these pictures up on mine anyway, why not have people buy them?

“And it’s been amazing, I don’t regret it.”

Before further adding: “I only do underwear, I don’t do naked, I don’t do nipple, I don’t do anything like that.

“Also because I’m worried about it being screen-shotted, I want to get married and to have people judge me.

Katie Price has moved on with new man Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

I just do sexy pictures and it’s bit more intimate as you can actually talk with your fans.

“But I don’t do anything too sexy or anything that will jeopardise anything.”

As for Katie, she’s moved on to new man Carl Woods, 31.

They’ve only been dating for four months. But they’ve already enjoyed a holiday to Turkey.

Here Katie broke both of her feet. But they also used the trip to get his and hers veneers.

And they’ve just unveiled matching tattoos – of one another’s faces of course.

