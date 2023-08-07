Kym Marsh on Loose Women
News

Kym Marsh shares family loss as she admits her ‘heart is broken’

RIP Barney

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Kym Marsh has opened up about a recent family loss on her Instagram, admitting that her “heart is broken”.

Sharing a picture of her beloved King Charles spaniel earlier today (August 7), she broke the sad news: “Had to say goodbye to our beautiful boy Barney.”

“We will miss you so much mate,” Kym continued. “Best dog ever. My heart is broken.”

Kym Marsh being interviewed on Loose Women
Kym Marsh has paid tribute to a beloved family member today (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Kym Marsh shares loss with Instagram fans

Dog-lover Kym is also the owner of two pet Chihuahuas called Lola and Rico. Shortly before lockdown, she was rushed to hospital after one of them accidentally clawed her in the eye causing her to almost lose her sight.

Nevertheless, she previously described her dogs as “a huge part of my life” and a “important members of my family”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

Supported by friends and fans

In the comments section of her post, lots of people stepped in to offer their support to the ex-Hear’Say star following the sad loss of Barney.

Kym’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima sent her three crying emojis. Her Waterloo Road sister, Hollie-Jay Bowes, also commented: “Oh mate sending huge love xx.”

Sleep well Barney boy.

Morning Live vet Dr James Greenwood also offered her some beautiful words: “Sending you so much love darling, it’s the hardest and worst part. You’re an amazing dog-mum and a true animal lover. Something someone said to me – nothing loved is ever lost, their memory lives on forever in our hearts. Sleep well Barney boy, sending all my love xxxx.”

Many fans also had kind messages for Kym. “Sorry to hear this, they are our little babies, lots of love,” commented one person.

Another also said: “I’m so sorry Kym.. animals are such massive parts of our families. Sending love to you xxxx.”

Read more: Strictly star Kym Marsh ‘supported by pro partner following marriage split amid unbreakable bond’

YouTube video player

 You can share your support for Kym with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Instagram Kym Marsh Pets

Trending Articles

Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – seventh name announced!
David Hunter on GMB
David Hunter reveals the final four words his wife said to him before he took her life
Stephen looking worried on Coronation Street; inset, Rovers background and show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen’s killer secret exposed to the press?
Prince William and Prince Harry both looking stern
Prince Harry makes huge offer to royals in ‘hope it will please William’ and show they’re ‘serious about coming back’
Stacey Solomon on Bake Off
Stacey Solomon fans shocked by her son Zachary’s appearance in new family photo
Lisa Armstrong in a car and Ant McPartlin wearing sunglasses
Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong in shock ‘split from boyfriend’ amid reports he’s moved out of her £4.5m home