Kym Marsh has opened up about a recent family loss on her Instagram, admitting that her “heart is broken”.

Sharing a picture of her beloved King Charles spaniel earlier today (August 7), she broke the sad news: “Had to say goodbye to our beautiful boy Barney.”

“We will miss you so much mate,” Kym continued. “Best dog ever. My heart is broken.”

Corrie star Kym Marsh shares loss with Instagram fans

Dog-lover Kym is also the owner of two pet Chihuahuas called Lola and Rico. Shortly before lockdown, she was rushed to hospital after one of them accidentally clawed her in the eye causing her to almost lose her sight.

Nevertheless, she previously described her dogs as “a huge part of my life” and a “important members of my family”.

Supported by friends and fans

In the comments section of her post, lots of people stepped in to offer their support to the ex-Hear’Say star following the sad loss of Barney.

Kym’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima sent her three crying emojis. Her Waterloo Road sister, Hollie-Jay Bowes, also commented: “Oh mate sending huge love xx.”

Sleep well Barney boy.

Morning Live vet Dr James Greenwood also offered her some beautiful words: “Sending you so much love darling, it’s the hardest and worst part. You’re an amazing dog-mum and a true animal lover. Something someone said to me – nothing loved is ever lost, their memory lives on forever in our hearts. Sleep well Barney boy, sending all my love xxxx.”

Many fans also had kind messages for Kym. “Sorry to hear this, they are our little babies, lots of love,” commented one person.

Another also said: “I’m so sorry Kym.. animals are such massive parts of our families. Sending love to you xxxx.”

