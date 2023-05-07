Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh is reportedly being consoled about her marriage breakup by her professional dance partner on the show.

Kym has reportedly split from her third husband, 34-year-old Army Major Scott Ratcliff, after their hectic schedules meant they barely saw each other. But the former Corrie star has allegedly found comfort from pro dancer, Graziano Di Prima.

The pair apparently share an “unbreakable bond”.

Graziano and Kym bonded on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Kym Marsh close relationship with pro partner

The pair were partnered together during the 2022 edition of Strictly. They have since remained close. Describing them as ‘peas in a pod’, insiders claim they regularly keep in touch, with Graziano seeing Kym as a ‘big sister.’

He thinks she’s an incredible woman, inside and out.

“Kym and Graziano have had an unbreakable bond since leaving Strictly,” a source told The Sun. “Graziano’s currently in the UK and he’s said he’ll support Kym through anything. He thinks she’s an incredible woman, inside and out.”

What has Kym said about Graziano?

Kym gushed about Graziano after she was eliminated ninth in Strictly. “Graziano is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever,” she said. “I have a friend for life in Graziano. I adore that man, I really do. You can’t work that closely with someone and not have a friendship. He’s just wonderful.”

Kym and Graziano are great friends after last year (Credit: Splash News)

Graziano has also spoken about his closeness with Kym. “It sounds really crazy but I’ve had the best time,” he said on It Takes Two. “It’s been the most amazing journey ever.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Kym and Graziano for comment.

Back in October last year, Kym gushed about her husband on their one-year wedding anniversary. Sharing a snap of a wedding photo, the star wrote: “One year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.”

