Kym Marsh advised of ‘benefit of staying single’ after ‘third marriage breakdown’

Kym Marsh has been advised on the benefit of staying single following her alleged split.

It’s been said that the star and her husband of 19 months, Scott Ratcliff, have decided to part ways. While Kym is yet to confirm her split, relationship expert Billy Reid has offered some advice on staying single.

Kym Marsh advised of ‘benefit of staying single’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, dating expert, relationship coach and Sky TV analyst Billy Reid said: “Firstly, bless poor Kim, relationships are not easy and neither are marriages after a third divorce she definitely needs some TLC.



“Staying single after a divorce can have several benefits. Firstly, it allows an individual to focus on themselves and their personal growth. After a divorce, it is common for individuals to feel lost and unsure of their identity. Staying single allows them to take time to rediscover who they are and what they want out of life. This can lead to increased self-confidence and a stronger sense of self.”

He continued: “Secondly, being single can provide individuals with a sense of freedom and independence. They no longer have to consider the needs or desires of a partner and can make decisions solely based on their own wants and needs. This can lead to increased happiness and fulfilment in life.”

“Lastly, Kim has the opportunity to build stronger relationships with friends and family,” Billy added. “Without the demands of a partner, individuals can focus on building deeper connections with those around them. This can lead to increased social support and overall well-being.”

Kym Marsh’s alleged split

Kym and Scott tied the knot in October 2021, following her previous marriages to actor Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009, and Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

Speaking about the alleged split, a source reportedly told The Sun: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most. Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.”

Furthermore, they added: “Scott is based in barracks down south — he’s got a very busy career as well.”

ED! contacted reps for Kym for comment on the claims.

