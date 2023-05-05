Kym Marsh has reportedly split from her husband of 19 months, Scott Ratcliff.

The actress and singer, who appeared on Strictly last year, tied the knot with her husband in October 2021.

However, according to reports it looks like the pair may have called it quits. Kym was previously married to actor Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009. She then married Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

Kym Marsh and Scott Ratcliff got married in October 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Kym Marsh husband

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most. Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.”

They continued: “Scott is based in barracks down south — he’s got a very busy career as well.”

A spokesperson for Kym declined the comment to The Sun. Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Kym for comment.

Kym appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Kym Marsh celebrated one-year wedding anniversary

Back in October last year, Kym gushed about her husband on their one-year wedding anniversary.

Sharing a snap of a wedding photo, the star wrote: “1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.

They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while.

“Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing Cilla Black and introducing us! Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah!” She added: “So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever.”

Read more: Kym Marsh reveals health struggle which ‘threatened to take hold’ during her Strictly stint

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.