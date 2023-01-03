Kym Marsh reveals health struggle which ‘threatened to take hold’ during her Strictly stint

Kym Marsh has opened up about an going health struggle that could have jeopardised her tenure on Strictly Come Dancing.

The beloved Coronation Street actress participated in the contest last year. She was partnered with dance professional Graziano Di Prima and the pair was the 10th couple to be eliminated.

Kym Marsh and partner Graziano Di Prima were the 10th couple to get the boot on Strictly 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

They failed to get saved over CBBC presenter Molly Rainford in a musicals-themed dance-off.

But now, after reflecting upon her time on the programme, Kym has vocalised how the experience affected her mental health. So much so, the 46-year-old revealed it tapped into a chronic psychological problem – one that nearly affected her stint on Strictly.

Kym Marsh anxiety battle amid Strictly

Kym left Strictly fans enthralled by her regular performances. From heartfelt routines to lively performances, fans remarked how much she’d improve week after week.

Beneath the surface, however, Kym wasn’t feeling so sure of herself.

Kym has always been open about struggling with intense anxiety. Speaking to Prima UK magazine for their February 2023 issue, she expanded on how she tried to move past her nerves last autumn.

Kym Marsh has always been open about her struggle with anxiety (Credit: YouTube)

“I never saw myself as someone who was up there with the best dancers,” she confessed. “But the whole experience taught me to give myself more credit. I’m proud and what I achieved.”

There were times where anxiety plagued her system, affecting how she navigated the televised competition. Still, Kym was determined to conquer it.

She added: “I’ve always been open about my struggles with anxiety, and there were times on set where it reared its head and threatened to take hold.

“I was nervous, but I discovered I could beat it and take control. That’s the lesson I’ll cherish most. I’ve realised how far I’m able to push myself and overcome that I might think I’m too weak to do.”

Kym Marsh pushed through and triumphed over her anxiety during her stint on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Kym’s motivations for doing Strictly

While anxiety was a consequence of saying yes to the competition, it seems like it was still worthwhile for Kym. For one thing, the experience allowed her to pay tribute to her late son.

During one episode, Kym and Graziano danced the American Smooth, a way to creatively pay respects to her prematurely born son Archie. He died in 2009.

Moreover, after being eliminated from the contest, she spoke about wanting to make her father happy through doing the show. He’d been receiving treatment in hospital at the time, after a shattering prostate cancer diagnosis.

