Kym Marsh has detailed a “long few weeks” for her amid rumours she has “split” from her husband.

Last week, it was reported that 46-year-old Kym had parted ways with her husband of 19 months Scott Ratclif. The actress and singer, who appeared on Strictly last year, tied the knot with her hubby in October 2021.

And on Sunday (May 14), Kym took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post about how it has been a “long few weeks” for her.

Kym Marsh starring in musical amid split from husband

Despite Kym’s reported heartbreak, the soap star is most definitely keeping busy. Swapping the Corrie cobbles for the stage, Kym is currently starring in the brand new Take That musical called Greatest Days.

We are finally heading home for two whole weeks!!!

So it’s no surprise that Kym might feeling a little worn out and missing home. Taking to her social media account, Kym uploaded a heartwarming collage of several pics of her grandchildren and gushed about how she can’t wait to see them.

Kym Marsh talks ‘long few weeks’

Kym captioned the post: “So after a looooong few weeks of back and to London, rehearsing and opening our show @greatest_days we are finally heading home for two whole weeks!!! I cannot wait to see these faces!!!!”

As expected, Kym’s fans soon flooded the comments section with support, with one person writing: “They are gorgeous. Enjoy being at home!” A second chimed in and said: “So sweet!” A third proclaimed: “Enjoy being at home with your babies.”

Kym Marsh and husband split?

Kym’s rumoured split from hubby Scott will be her third marriage breakdown. She was previously married to actor Jack Ryder from 2002 to 2009. She then married Jamie Lomas from 2012 to 2014.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed about Kym and Scott: “They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most.

“Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.” They continued: “Scott is based in barracks down south — he’s got a very busy career as well.”

ED! contacted reps for Kym on the reports.

