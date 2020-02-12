Kerry Katona vows to 'better herself' as she trains to be a life coach

TV's Kerry Katona has announced that she has enrolled onto a Life Coaching and Counselling diploma.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram page to tell her 564k followers of the news.

The post has been live a day and has already seen over 10,000 likes and 484 comments.

Captioning the image of the enrollment form, Kerry said: "Gonna take a year but I’m gonna give it a go!! Really want to better myself so here goes….. wish me luck," followed with praying, heart and kiss face emojis.

The description of the course states that "the student will gain a firm grasp of what life coaching is m and how to use it to help a variety of client groups".

The admission to her fans saw a flood of support.

One wrote: "Fair play to you. New chapter, very exciting! Best of luck."

Another added: "Well done! You have walked the walk so no better woman to talk the talk."

While this fan was really rooting for her: "Go Kerry! Never too late, well done!"

Another referred to Kerry’s life experience: "Nice one Kerry, well done. You’ll be an amazing life coach, defo have the right experience to help others!" [Sic]

After breaking up with her late husband, George Kay, Kerry turned to life coaching to get her back on track.

Kerry Katona is all set to become a life coach (credit: SplashNews.com)

For three-times divorced Kerry, this is a u-turn to what she’s used to, formerly a pop star in girl band Atomic Kitten, Kerry went on to be a solo artist.

Following that she became a TV personality on Loose Women and won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

The 39-year-old also performed in Dancing on Ice, starred in various adverts (Iceland and Asda) and reality shows depicting her life as a mum.

In addition, the Cheshire-born lass also wrote a weekly column for OK! Magazine.

This isn’t the first time Kerry has spoken about her desire to become a life coach.

Talking to The Sun in 2017, she said: "I’ve actually signed up to do a life coaching course in October. I’m really looking forward to that. It’s a week-long course…. Could be the next celebrity counsellor on TV!"

