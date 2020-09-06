Kerry Katona shows off birthday surprise from fiancé and kids as she celebrates 40th

Kerry Katona has showed off a surprise from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney and children on her 40th birthday.

The former Atomic Kitten singer turns 40 today (September 6) and she was treated by her family.

Kerry shared a video to her Instagram showing her being surprised with presents and cards as her kids sang happy birthday.

Read more: Kerry Katona shares emotional moment Ryan Mahoney proposed to her

In the footage, Kerry is seen walking towards a table which had her gifts laid out.

In addition, the star’s children are stood around the gifts and chocolate cake singing the classic.

Kerry Katona celebrates her 40th birthday

Kerry says: “Aw such a surprise!”

Referring to her family’s singing, she joked: “I’ve never heard something so miserable in my life!” before she started singing the song in a more upbeat fashion.

Kerry Katona is celebrating her 40th birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, Kerry then made a wish and blew her candles out.

Meanwhile, fans gushed over the surprise and wished Kerry a happy birthday.

One person said: “Happy 40th birthday have a fantastic day.”

In addition, another wrote: “Happy 40th Birthday Kerry, I hope you have an amazing day.”

After that, a third added: “Ahh amazing!”

Kerry Katona with fiancé Ryan and two of her five children (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan paid tribute to Kerry on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday @kerrykatona7 wife to be love you loads.”

Kerry replied: “Aww thank you baby.”

Meanwhile, Ryan and Kerry recently announced they’re engaged after a romantic proposal on holiday.

Ryan popped the question as they enjoyed a family break away in a Spanish villa.

Kerry shared a video of the emotional moment to her YouTube channel recently.

Kerry Katona and Ryan are engaged (Credit: YouTube)

As Ryan dropped to one knee, Kerry looked gobsmacked as she asked: “Are you mad? Are you sure?”

He replied: “Yeah I am mad!” to which Kerry added: “Are you sure? You know my track record, right? It doesn’t go very well!”

Read more: Kerry Katona says she’s in ‘no rush’ to have children with fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Ryan Mahoney and Kerry Katona engaged

However, he joked: “I’ve been thinking about it the last few hours upstairs! I’m sure!”

Meanwhile, Kerry’s children then stepped forward to hug her and Ryan.

They went on to enjoy a meal at their luxury Spanish villa they are renting for their family holiday.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.