Kerry Katona shares devastating news about daughter Molly ahead of Christmas

Kerry Katona has shared some devastating news about eldest daughter Molly ahead of Christmas.

The mum-of-five had been looking forward to Christmas with her family after a disastrous couple of weeks.

Last week Kerry posted to social media that her car – stuffed full of Christmas presents – had been stolen.

And now she’s been hit by even more bad news.

Kerry Katona won’t have all her family around her this Christmas as daughter Molly stays in Ireland (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kerry Katona say about her daughter?

Kerry revealed that Molly wouldn’t be coming home for Christmas.

Molly, 20, lives in Ireland with her dad Brian McFadden, but she had been due to fly home to spend Christmas with her mum and siblings.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she’s started her surrogacy journey to have baby with fiancé Ryan Mahoney

However, that won’t happen now as Molly has tested positive for COVID-19 and is stuck in Ireland for the big day.

Kerry posted: “Can COVID just [bleep] right off now please.

“You really couldn’t make this [bleep] up. Molly was about to fly over for Christmas but she’s tested positive and then Ryan [Mahoney, Kerry’s fiancé] is really poorly and he’s now tested positive.”

At the time Kerry revealed that she had tested negative but said she felt pretty rough.

Today (December 22) she has posted on Instagram that she is still waiting on her test results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly McFadden (@123_mollymc)

What has Molly said about Christmas?

Molly seemed to be in good spirits as she faced Christmas in isolation.

Sharing a collage of pictures of herself to instagram, she said: “Family Christmas Card 2021.

“I am so positive-ly excited to spend all of Chrimtas with this amazing group of people!

“Pass the sprouts Mol!!!”

It’s been a rough week for Kerry (Credit: Splash News)

When was Kerry’s car stolen?

Kerry revealed that her £110,000 Range Rover had been stolen last week while she was out shopping.

Read more: Kerry Katona admits she was once so poor she sold her parrot to buy tampons

It was full of Christmas presents and Kerry revealed she had chased the thieves once she realised her car keys had been taken.

The experience leather feeling “very shaken”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.