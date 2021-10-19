Kerry Katona has opened up on the next steps of her surrogacy journey with partner Ryan Mahoney.

The 41-year-old Atomic Kitten star is potentially opting for a surrogate for her fifth child, which will be her first with Ryan.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch today (October 19), Kerry revealed that the pair are already looking into harvesting her eggs.

Kerry Katona and partner Ryan Mahoney have started their surrogacy journey (Credit: Channel 4)

Kerry Katona and partner Ryan Mahoney discuss surrogacy

Egg harvesting is a non-invasive method used to retrieve eggs from a female to be used in IVF.

Despite being in the early stages of their journey, the couple have already looked into the process.

Kerry explained: “We have got an appointment tomorrow about getting my eggs harvested.

I don’t want to carry another child

“That is the next step, and that is as far as we are going.”

Earlier in the chat, she also said: “Ryan hasn’t biologically grown any of his children, he’s eight years younger than me.

“I don’t want to rob Ryan of not having his own child, if that is a route we want to go down, but I don’t want to carry another child.”

Kerry and Ryan appeared on the show together (Credit: Channel 4)

Ryan also joined Kerry in the studio.

Sharing his thoughts, he said: “ It’s something that down the line it might be more of a thought than a thing for me to be like ‘I want more than I do at the minute.’

“At the minute we’re so busy that it isn’t top of the list, but if it is going to happen, we need to get the ball rolling and start the process.”

How many children does Kerry have?

Kerry is already a proud mum to five kids.

The reality star shares daughters, Molly-Marie and Lilly-Sue, with ex-husband Brian McFadden.

She also welcomed Heidi and Max with second husband Mark Croft.

🗣️ 'They're changing lives.' Strong words of praise from @KerryKatona7 as her and her fiancé discover the complexities of the surrogacy process. #StephsPackedLunch Here's the link for support on the issues discussed

➡️ https://t.co/6kubAtpCwr pic.twitter.com/ITASMIoj5j — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Kerry and ex-husband George Kay welcomed a daughter called Dylan-Jorge.

George died in 2019 after a cocaine overdose.

Following their marriage, the star moved on with current partner Ryan.

The pair announced their engagement last year, and are currently planning their wedding.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

