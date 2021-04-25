Kerry Katona hints she’s undergoing cosmetic surgery after hospital dash

Kerry Katona says she will soon be getting ‘new boobies’ following an emergency trip to the hospital.

The mum-of-five, 40, was rushed to hospital over the weekend.

The former Atomic Kitten star and I’m A Celebrity winner suffered an allergic reaction.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kerry shared a snap of her arm on an IV drip.

She wrote: “Sooo I’ve had an allergic reaction which has made my eyes swollen, hence why I was in hospital.

Kerry Katona shared this snap from hospital (Credit: Instagram)

“I do look a bit Quasimodo, but they’ve give me steroids so hopefully it will go down soon.”

What’s more, she also posted a snap saying she was excited to have new boobs soon.

Posting a screenshot from a cosmetic surgeon’s Instagram page, she said she’d just had an exciting phone call.

Kerry wrote: “Soooo excited!!! Just got off the phone from the best surgeon ever @maurino_joffily.”

“Can’t wait to get my new boobies.”

Kerry says she can’t wait for her ‘new boobies’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Dr Maurion Joffily is a plastic surgeon based in Harley Street, London.

He specialises in breast augmentation, Brazilian buttocks lifts and high-definition Vaser liposuction.

While Kerry has yet to confirm the exact treatment she’s going for, she has undergone breast augmentation in the past.

The busty star revealed she’d undergone a third boob job back in 2019.

She also went to Dr Joffily for the procedure.

Taking to Instagram at the time she joked about how much she loved her new perky breasts.

Kerry has previously had surgery (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

She explained: “I have just had an uplift with a reduction and a implant put in so that my boobies are no longer dragging on the floor!”

Indeed she’d previously spoken of how she was unhappy with the shape of her breasts.

She said they’d lost volume following the birth of her fifth child, Dylan-Jorge.

She told New! magazine at the time: “After having DJ and with my weight fluctuation over the years, it feels like a good time to do it.”

Meanwhile a source told the Daily Star back then: “She’s been down about her boobs for a while.

“Kerry says they’re like a pair of shrivelled up balloons and she hates them.

“The implants will fill her out and take her back to the same size she was as a teenager.”

*ED has contacted Kerry Katona’s representative for comment.

