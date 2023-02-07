Kerry Katona has sparked health concerns after revealing that she’s been diagnosed with a chronic condition.

Following her corrective surgery, the singer shared that she’s recently been diagnosed with lymphedema.

The star is now on the mend as she recently got her legs drained, however, she may even need an operation to help.

Kerry Katona reveals she’s been diagnosed with chronic health condition (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona diagnosed with lymphedema

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lymphedema.

Lymphedema is a chronic health condition that causes a build-up of fluid and swelling in the body.

The star shared that she has it in her legs, but she’s now on the road to recovery as she recently had treatment.

Opening up about her condition in her section on New!, the star shared that she had her “legs drained” shortly after her diagnosis.

Kerry wrote: “I also visited Tam at body sculpting clinic Touch of Health for lymphatic drainage as I’ve been diagnosed with lymphedema. Where your body swells due to a build up of lymph fluid.”

However, the singer may have to be operated on if the drainage isn’t enough to help it.

She added: “I have it in my legs and I might have to be operated on. I am hoping the drainage will be enough to help it.”

Kerry was brought to tears after her botched tummy tuck in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Kerry’s shocking health diagnosis came shortly after her second tummy tuck.

The 42-year-old star had surgery to correct her tummy in January this year, after a botched operation in 2021 left her in tears.

But Kerry claimed that she feels “a million times better” now that they corrected it the second time.

She said: “My tummy was so swollen and lumpy after a tummy tuck I had elsewhere two years ago. I feel a million times better now that they’ve corrected it.”

