Love Island news: Kerry Katona and Kelly Brook vying for role

Love Island announced the news of a spin-off show, The Romance Retreat, and Kerry Katona and Kelly Brook have both set their sights on hosting.

Talking in her column in New! Magazine, Kerry revealed that Kelly has ‘begged’ ITV for the role.

However, she may have some competition on her hands, as Kerry is also keen on hosting the new dating show as she believes that she’ll do an ‘amazing’ job.

TV personality Kerry Katona reveals that she’s interested in hosting the middle-aged Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news

ITV has announced their new dating show for single parents called The Romance Retreat.

The contestants will be nominated by their children for a chance to find love in a Love Island-style villa.

But who will be hosting the show?

TV personality Kerry Katona has revealed that she’s interested in the role as she’s got lots of ‘life experience’.

In her column for New! Magazine, Kerry revealed that her pal Kelly has begged ITV for the role.

However, the Atomic Kitten star is also eager to put her name forward herself!

She said: “There is talk about a middle-aged Love Island, called The Romance Retreat coming to ITV- and I think it’s such a good idea!”

Kerry added: “Kelly Brook has begged ITV to let her host it, but I want to put myself forward.”

Kelly Brook has ‘begged’ ITV for hosting role on middle-aged Love Island (Credit: Cover Images)

The singer then boasted that she will do an ‘amazing’ job hosting the show, before explaining that she has life experience and children of her own.

Kerry explained: “I also have life experience and kids- part of the show’s format is that it’s the grown-up children who put their single parents forwards!”

Talking about Love Island, Kerry also claimed that the show is unnatural and that it’s become a bit of a ‘kids show’.

However, she jumped at the idea of middle-aged people falling in love!

She said: “I’d love to watch people my age fall in love.”

