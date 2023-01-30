Kerry Katona undergoes corrective surgery after feeling like ‘she was going to die’ from procedure

Kerry Katona has had surgery to correct her tummy after being left in tears after having a previous operation on her tummy in 2021.

The 42-year-old revealed that she is “so happy” and “can’t wait to feel more like me again” now that she’s had the corrective surgery.

Kerry opened up about her previous surgery (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona surgery in 2021 ‘worst thing’ she’s ever done

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry has revealed that she has had corrective surgery on her tummy.

The star previously had a tummy tuck back in 2021.

However, it didn’t exactly go to plan – as she revealed in her book, Kerry Katona: Whole Again.

Writing in her book, she described her first tummy tuck as the “worst thing” she’s ever done.

Rather than let her body heal following the surgery, Kerry moved house. This had a major impact on her recovery.

She revealed that when she was lying down in bed, she felt like she couldn’t breathe. She confessed that she felt like she was going to die.

“My body has been swollen since I had surgery last year. My whole body is sore and puffy – my legs, my stomach, my face, my neck. I feel like I need popping,” she wrote in her column last month.

Kerry has has corrective surgery (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Kerry Katona talks about corrective surgery

Writing in her new column for OK! magazine, Kerry said that she has been waiting “so long” to have the corrective surgery.

“My body hasn’t been the same since. My stomach was all swollen and all the fat was stuck at the top – it shouldn’t be like that. It was all lumpy and uneven,” she said.

The Celebrity Big Brother star then continued, saying that after her surgery in 2021, she was “so angry” and couldn’t stop thinking about her body.

She said that because her confidence was so low, she’d comfort eat, which when coupled with having a poor exercise routine, saw her gain weight.

Kerry has opened up on her goals for 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Kerry’s goal for 2023

The star then continued, revealing that her goal for 2023 is to lose weight.

“I’m going to look amazing. I am on a mission. Once I put my mind to something, I see it through. I am going to look phenomenal,” she said.

I am going to look phenomenal.

The former Dancing On Ice star continued, saying that she wants to lose three stone.

She also revealed that she has a picture of herself at eight stone as her phone screensaver so as to motivate her.

“I wanted to get rid of my lumpy, swollen belly, and now I’m on a mission. I turn 43 in September and I can promise you now, I will be at my goal weight. I’m adamant! I can’t wait to feel like me again,” she said.

