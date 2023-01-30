Kerry Katona smirking
News

Kerry Katona undergoes corrective surgery after feeling like ‘she was going to die’ from procedure

Kerry can't wait to feel like herself again

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Kerry Katona has had surgery to correct her tummy after being left in tears after having a previous operation on her tummy in 2021.

The 42-year-old revealed that she is “so happy” and “can’t wait to feel more like me again” now that she’s had the corrective surgery.

Kerry Katona laughing on Loose Women
Kerry opened up about her previous surgery (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona surgery in 2021 ‘worst thing’ she’s ever done

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry has revealed that she has had corrective surgery on her tummy.

The star previously had a tummy tuck back in 2021.

However, it didn’t exactly go to plan – as she revealed in her book, Kerry Katona: Whole Again.

Writing in her book, she described her first tummy tuck as the “worst thing” she’s ever done.

Rather than let her body heal following the surgery, Kerry moved house. This had a major impact on her recovery.

She revealed that when she was lying down in bed, she felt like she couldn’t breathe. She confessed that she felt like she was going to die.

“My body has been swollen since I had surgery last year. My whole body is sore and puffy – my legs, my stomach, my face, my neck. I feel like I need popping,” she wrote in her column last month.

Kerry Katona smiling on TalkTV
Kerry has has corrective surgery (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Kerry Katona talks about corrective surgery

Writing in her new column for OK! magazine, Kerry said that she has been waiting “so long” to have the corrective surgery.

“My body hasn’t been the same since. My stomach was all swollen and all the fat was stuck at the top – it shouldn’t be like that. It was all lumpy and uneven,” she said.

The Celebrity Big Brother star then continued, saying that after her surgery in 2021, she was “so angry” and couldn’t stop thinking about her body.

She said that because her confidence was so low, she’d comfort eat, which when coupled with having a poor exercise routine, saw her gain weight.

Kerry Katona on Loose Women
Kerry has opened up on her goals for 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Kerry’s goal for 2023

The star then continued, revealing that her goal for 2023 is to lose weight.

“I’m going to look amazing. I am on a mission. Once I put my mind to something, I see it through. I am going to look phenomenal,” she said.

I am going to look phenomenal.

The former Dancing On Ice star continued, saying that she wants to lose three stone.

She also revealed that she has a picture of herself at eight stone as her phone screensaver so as to motivate her.

“I wanted to get rid of my lumpy, swollen belly, and now I’m on a mission. I turn 43 in September and I can promise you now, I will be at my goal weight. I’m adamant! I can’t wait to feel like me again,” she said.

Read more: Kerry Katona begs Instagram fans for support as she admits three-stone weight gain

Kerry Katona Reflects On Her Life And Finding Love Again | Loose Women

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Kerry Katona

Trending Articles

Prince Harry during ITV interview, Camilla in green outfit at royal service
Prince Harry’s claim in book about Charles and Camilla wedding dismissed by former royal butler
Will looks angry on Emmerdale - inset, Sam seems upset and confused (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will violently clashes with Sam
Jasmine Harman wearing a scarf presenting
A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman suffers ‘four lots of tremendously sad news’ as fans rally round
Jeremy Clarkson with his arms out wide on his Amazon show , Meghan Markle looking disgusted
Jeremy Clarkson had ‘year of disasters’ before Meghan and Harry apology rejection
Anton Du Beke on Strictly and Gorka Marquez on It Takes Two
Strictly: Gorka Marquez puts himself forward for new job after missing tour
King Charles and Prince Harry looking to camera
King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry ‘tipped to attend’ as Brits offer olive branch