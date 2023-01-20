Kerry Katona vows to slim down in her latest Instagram post, after admitting to putting on three stone.

She revealed that her New Year’s resolution this year is to focus on her health and try a new fitness regime.

But of course, she can’t do it alone and in her video, she asked for all of her followers to do the regime with her.

Kerry Katona asks her followers to help her lose weight (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona admits three-stone weight gain on Instagram

In her latest Instagram post, Kerry admitted that she gained three stone in recent months, after messing up her surgery.

She captioned the post: “Can’t get more real than this!! This is it folks, no filters, no airbrushing, I’ve put three stone on.

“I need as much support as I can get right now. Snug shout out to @mirafitofficial and @mfitofficial come on people, we’ve got this!!!!”

She also said: “I quit smoking three years ago which didn’t help with weight gain and city complaining, moaning and being depressed about it only I can do this only I can change this.

Kerry said she’s gained three stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But I am asking for all of your help and support and accountability and to encourage me and to keep me going.”

In the video, the mother-of-five spoke in her home gym and showing off her stomach.

She confessed: “I am so [bleep] off with the way my body is. I has surgery last year and I messed it up. It’s my own fault.

“I’m like a flat pack from IKEA, I come in a cardboard box and there’s instructions on how to put me together because I’ve been sliced and diced so much!”

Kerry asks her followers for their support during her weight loss journey

The singer then went on to reveal her plans to lose weight and urged all of her followers to join her.

Kerry added: “I’m so lucky and so blessed that I have the most amazing fitness app called M-Fit which is what I’ll be doing in the morning. I can’t do it on my own! I can’t do it on my own, I need somebody with me.

I need as much support as I can get right now.

“What I want to do is as I’m doing that on the telly, I want you guys on the live with me. Does that make sense?”

