Kerry Katona makes X-rated confession after being reunited with fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona has made an X-rated confession fiancé Ryan Mahoney as the pair are set to be reunited.

Ryan has been in isolation after getting Covid – but is planning to whisk Kerry away for the weekend when he gets the all-clear.

Kerry made an X-rated confession in her new column (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona makes an X-rated confession about fiancé

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry has revealed that she is in for a “sex-fest” weekend with Ryan when he recovers from Covid.

Kerry explained in a new column for New! magazine that Ryan recently went on a lads holiday to Ibiza.

However, when he came back, he bought Covid with him.

This meant that the personal trainer had to go into isolation – meaning he and Kerry haven’t spent quality time together in a while.

Writing in her column, she said: “I’m back-to-back with work from next week. I don’t have a day off until next year! It’s crazy. But I appreciate being busy and I know I’m fortunate to be working.”

She then said that she has some time off this weekend, so she and Ryan are going to a spa.

However, she revealed that it’s not going to be very relaxing.

Ryan and Kerry are in for a fun weekend, according to the star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry Katona talks ‘sex-fest’ weekend

Kerry explained why the weekend isn’t going to be a relaxing one.

“It’s going to be a sex-fest for us! We haven’t spent any quality time together in weeks,” she said.

“He recently got back from his lads’ trip to Ibiza and brought Covid with him. So we’ve been keeping apart and sleeping in different bedrooms until he recovered,” she continued.

She then went on to say that she’s looking forward to some “us” time with her fiancé.

Kerry has been open about her and Ryan’s sex life in the past.

She previously revealed that having sex with the personal trainer has helped her lose weight – so much so that even her daughter’s clothes are too small for her now!

Kerry hit out at her ex-husband Brian recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kerry hits out at ex-husband Brian

The 42-year-old’s X-rated confession comes not long after she hit out at her ex-husband, Westlife star Brian McFadden.

Kerry and Brian got together in 1999 and married in 2002.

Together, they have two children – Molly, 21, and Lilly, 19.

However, they split in 2004. Kerry has since been married twice, whilst Brian recently welcomed a baby girl, Ruby, with his fiance.

Now, Kerry has claimed that Molly and Lilly are “hurt” after seeing Brian be a “better dad” for Ruby.

“The older the girls have got, the more of a relationship they’ve had with Brian,” she told OK!.

“We all change. He’s older with more patience, and I feel he is doing it better this time around – which is great.

But that doesn’t stop the hurt my girls feel because of that,” she continued.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals secret miscarriage and admits baby girl ‘wasn’t meant to be’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.