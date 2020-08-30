Kerry Katona engaged to Ryan Mahoney after two years together

Kerry Katona has got engaged after her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney proposed.

The couple have been together for two years and he got down on one knee on their holiday to Spain.

This will be Kerry’s fourth marriage, having previously been wed to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay.

Ryan reportedly popped the question with the blessing of Kerry’s five children, Molly, 18, Lilly, 17, Heidi, 13, Max, 12, and six-year-old DJ.

A source told OK! online: “Ryan is really close to all of Kerry’s kids so he made sure he involved them before asking for Kerry’s hand in marriage.

She’s currently living it up in a “super villa” in Spain and Kerry will certainly have enjoyed some romantic nights in with Ryan!

Kerry – who turns 40 next week – met the personal trainer on dating app Bumble and, after one little bump in the road a few months in, seems happier than ever.

The former Atomic Kitten singer – who is a mum of five – hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to men.

So, during her break from Ryan, Kerry appeared on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, where she met dating guru Anna Williamson.

Kerry Katona appeared on Celebs Go Dating back in early 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Here, Anna exclusively tells Entertainment Daily that she’s “very, very proud” of how far Kerry’s come since the show.

When Kerry met Ryan

She also revealed she’s happy Kerry is finally in a good place when it comes to her love life.

Read more: McVitie’s is launching a new festive Jaffa Cake flavour this Christmas

Kerry appeared on the dating show back in March 2019, a few months before she announced she had reunited with Ryan.

So does Anna take the credit for Kerry’s change in luck in her love life?

“Of course one would always want to blow one’s trumpet,” she laughed.

“Who knows. All we do is give the guys our two pennies worth and we’re always there for them at the end of the phone.

Read more: Low-income Brits will be paid just £13 a day to self-isolate

“Once you join the agency, the celebs are always on our DMs and speed dial,” she added.

Kerry really wanted to do a lot of change work when she came into the agency. It’s lovely to see she’s in a really good relationship.

“So pleased”

Asked how she feels about Kerry’s love life now, Anna added: “I’m so pleased.”

Anna said she’s “so pleased” Kerry is in a good relationship (Credit: Ruth Rose)

She continued: “Kerry really wanted to do a lot of change work when she came into the agency. It’s lovely to see she’s in a really good relationship.”

Anna revealed she’s spoken to Kerry since things got serious with Ryan and added: “I’m very, very proud of her.”

Kerry’s found her “inner confidence”

“It’s interesting,” she added, “some celebs, you can see the ones who really embrace a lot of the change work that Paul and I suggest and Kerry was one of them.

“We’re always very proud but they do it all themselves. It’s about them finding their inner confidence and, when we’ve helped them find their inner confidence, boom, they go flying.”

Catch up on episodes of Celebs Go Virtual Dating on All4. Follow Anna on social media @annawilliamsonofficial.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.