Hot on the heels of its Christmas Digestives, McVitie’s has announced it’s launching a box of Christmas Jaffa Cakes.

Earlier this week, ED! told you about the new Christmas Pudding and Gingerbread Digestives that’ll be in shops soon.

And, joining them, will be the new Christmas Jaffa Cake.

McVitie’s told ED! the new festive flavour is “ready to take centre stage” and we’re pretty sure even Jaffa Cake purists are going to love them.

Santa’s excited for the new Jaffa Cakes, are you? (Credit: Pexels)

New Christmas Jaffa Cakes

The new festive treats pair the traditional chocolate orange flavour of Jaffa Cakes with one of the most Christmassy flavours out there.

We won’t keep you in suspense any longer…

Introducing the new McVitie’s Orange & Cranberry Jaffa Cakes!

“A thrilling festive take on a much-loved classic, the new Orange & Cranberry Jaffa Cakes are ready to take centre stage this Christmas,” a rep revealed.

“The original blend of dark crackly chocolate, light sponge and a smashing orangey centre has been enhanced with the flavours of warming cranberry, creating a surprising and delicious twist for you to enjoy.”

New Orange & Cranberry Jaffa Cakes will go on sale soon (Credit: McVitie’s)

“Ooo they look nice!” exclaimed on Jaffa Cake fan.

“Can’t wait – diet or not!” another declared.

“Bet they are beautiful,” a third added.

“Oh my god!” another soon-to-be fan commented.

Where can I buy them?

The boxes will feature 10 delicious Christmas Jaffa Cakes and will have an RRP of £1.20.

You’ll be able to pick them up next month, when they start arriving on the shelves of your favourite supermarkets.

You’ll be able to pick them up at chains including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons.

A pineapple version launched earlier this year (Credit: Amazon)

They will also roll out into discount stores and local convenience stores.

Other Jaffa Cake flavours

It’s not the first time McVitie’s has branched out into flavoured Jaffa Cakes.

A new Pineapple Jaffa Cake launched earlier this year, while Tesco is also selling a strawberry version on its website.

