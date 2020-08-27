Brits will be paid to self-isolate as part of a new Government scheme to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The news was announced on the government’s website earlier today (August 27).

People on low incomes who need to self-isolate and are unable to work from home in areas with high incidence of COVID-19 will benefit from the new payment scheme.

The government will pay Brits up to £182 to self-isolate (Credit: Pexels)

How much are the government paying?

The Department of Health and Social Care announced that payments of up to £182 will be paid to those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

People who have been in contact with the infected Brit will also be paid to self-isolate – even if they are not showing symptoms.

The scheme will start with a trial in Blackburn, Darwen, Pendle and Oldham.

Eligible individuals who test positive will be paid £130 to self-isolate for 10 days.

Hancock said he couldn’t live on sick pay but expects low paid workers to do so.

Other members of their household will be paid £182 to self-isolate for 14 days.

You’ll be paid even if you don’t have symptoms

Non-household contacts advised to isolate for 14 days through NHS Test and Trace will also be in line a payout of up to £182.

However, some have criticised the scheme, which equates to just £13 a day.

“@MattHancock offers low paid workers £13 a day to self-isolate,” one Brit tweeted.

“Imagine if we capped his expenses to £13 a day – he probably wouldn’t be able to get a starter with his lobster Thermidor at lunch.”

“The government will give low paid people who can’t work from home and have to self isolate money”

Hmm sounds good

“The money is equivalent to £13 a day” pic.twitter.com/qf0cNqibDM — Katie Ross (@katierosss) August 27, 2020

How on earth is £13 a day going to persuade people to self isolate if they can’t afford to miss out on going to work?

Another announcement without credibility from the government. — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) August 27, 2020

The scheme will be available to those currently receiving Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit.

The public have “sacfrificed a great deal”

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “The British public have already sacrificed a great deal to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Self-isolating if you have tested positive for COVID-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks.”

He added: “This new payment scheme will help people on low incomes and who are unable to work from home to continue playing their part in the national fight against this virus.”

Matt Hancock’s scheme has been criticised, though (Credit: Splash News)

When will I get the money?

Payments will be made within 48 hours of the eligible individual providing “necessary evidence”.

They will need to provide the notification they receive from NHS Test and Trace, as well as a bank statement.

The government scheme is open to people who are both employed and self-employed.

Checks will also be “undertaken on all applicants” to ensure they are unable to work from home and will lose income as a result.

