Kelsey Parker, the widow of singer Tom, has endured even further heartbreak as she revealed her grandfather has sadly died.

The tragic loss comes less than nine months after Tom’s death back in March.

Further heartbreak for Kelsey following death of Tom Parker

Back in March, Kelsey lost her husband, Tom, following a two-year-long battle with an incurable brain tumour.

Now, it has been revealed that the 33-year-old has endured further heartbreak with the death of her grandfather. He had been battling leukaemia for the past few months.

Kelsey announced the sad news on her Instagram earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, December 6).

Kelsey uploaded two photos. The first shows Kelsey as a little girl, giving her grandfather a hug. The second shows her granddad, Peter, laughing for the camera.

In a lengthy caption for her 370k followers to see, Kelsey wrote: “I’m very sad to share that we lost my beloved Grandad 2.12.22.

“Peter Morris. My Grandad. My hero.”

She then continued, writing: “He was like a Dad to me and raised me and my brother Sammy as his own. He set us on the right path with his knowledge of life and I am forever grateful to him.”

Kelsey has endured further heartbreak (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey’s heartbreaking tribute

The star continued, calling Peter the “funniest, wittiest, caring” man she’d ever known.

“My Grandad had the most infectious laugh and it makes me smile when I think of it now. My babies adored their Great Grandad Peter and he adored them,” she continued.

She then thanked her grandfather for being her “biggest supporter ever”.

“I know you’re up there now with Tom and your boy Neil having a glass of red,” she continued.

“This isn’t goodbye, just good night. Ta lah.”

A number of Kelsey’s followers took to the comment section to send their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss, sending love,” one follower commented.

“So sorry you are experiencing more loss and your grandad sounds like an incredible man. What a credit to him you are,” another said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “So sorry for the loss of your grandad.. sending love & strength to you & your family.”

The 33-year-old struggled with one text message (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey hits back at frustrating Max George text about Tom Parker

Kelsey’s heartbreak comes not long after viewers saw her get frustrated with a text sent to her by Max George.

The upsetting moment came during Kelsey’s documentary, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom,

During the show, Kelsey receives a text from Tom’s bandmate, Max.

“Max George messaged me: ‘How are you coping, Kels?’ And messages like that, I’m like: ‘What do you want me to say?’ How am I coping?

“How are you coping, Max?” she snapped.

“Obviously he’s doing it because he does genuinely care how I am coping, but what do you put? she continued.

“I just put: ‘Yeah, all good babes. Just trying to cope to the best way I can’,” she then said.

“That’s it isn’t it really. That’s just the answer. Doing these events, trying to raise money, trying to make myself feel better, that can help some other people.”

