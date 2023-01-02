Kelsey Parker shares emotional New Year message saying ‘it’s hard’ to move forward

Kelsey Parker has candidly admitted she isn’t ‘really sure’ how to feel about 2023 following the death of her late husband Tom earlier this year.

The Wanter singer tragically died in March aged just 33 after a harrowing battle with stage-four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Kelsey Parker wants to be ‘hopeful’ about 2023 without Tom

Kelsey has since opened up about living with grief following Tom’s death in an emotional Instagram post she shared yesterday (January 1).

Kelsey, who shared two young children, Aurelia, 3 and Bodhi, 2 with Tom, revealed she wants to be “hopeful” about the new year.

To be honest I’m not really sure how I’m feeling about the new year.

However, expressing her mixed emotions about leaving 2022 behind, Kelsey wrote: “It’s hard to move forward without looking back.”

Kelsey opens up about a brand new year

In the post shared to her 391k followers, Kelsey looked sensational dressed in a sparkly blazer as she rang in the new year.

She penned: “Hello 2023. I wonder what you’ll have in store for us. To be honest I’m not really sure how I’m feeling about the new year.

“I want to be hopeful, to look forward to but it’s hard to move forward without looking back.”

Kelsey continued: “I do know that whatever it brings, with Rae and Bo by my side the year will be full of smiles, fun and positivity. We’ll carry on as we were in 2022, living with our grief and growing around it.

“I’m looking forward to sharing it all with you and however you’ve left 2022 I wish you love and happiness for 2023.”

She also included a picture of a diagram that depicts grief as a ball in a glass.

Kelsey revealed the bench plaque to fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to send their support to Kelsey

Plenty of Kelsey’s supportive followers flooded the comment section with love and support for the widow.

“You are an amazing woman and have helped me with my grief xx,” one person wrote.

You are stronger than you know, it will take time

A second follower gushed: “So gorgeous, sending all the love for you and your children in 2023.”

Somebody else commented: “Wishing u a peaceful 2023. Small steps.”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan added: “You are stronger than you know, it will take time, you will get there, time is a healer.”

“Wishing you, Rae & Bo nothing but the best for 2023, Kels. You’ve got this,” a fourth follower wrote.

Kelsey talks first Christmas without Tom

Last week, Kelsey took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about facing her first Christmas without Tom.

She wrote: “The littlest things that I didn’t really think of before now feel so huge. Going food shopping – no need to buy your Christmas favourites this year.

“Setting places at the table. Writing gift tags just from Mummy.”

She continued: “I’ve been putting Christmas off because honestly I’ve been dreading it.

“But it’s for the kids, they’ve always been my reason to get up each day and find the positives, and never has that been more true than this week.

“There’ll be empty chairs tomorrow and tears, but there’ll also be smiles, laughter and dancing – just as you would’ve had it.”

