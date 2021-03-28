Katie Price and Harvey
News

Katie Price’s son Harvey sends her adorable alphabet drawing

Harvey's an artist in the making!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Harvey, eldest son of Katie Price, has sent his mum an adorable alphabet drawing and fans are impressed.

The mum-of-five, 42, posted the cute image up on Instagram and said Harvey had sent her the drawing via iPad.

Harvey is currently in a residential college, where he can get specialised help for his learning disabilities.

harvey drew mum Katie Price a cute picture
Harvey drew his mum a cute picture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Harvey draw for Katie Price?

The drawing contained letters of the alphabet, with each letter illustrated by a cute picture.

Harvey had drawn an apple for A, a frog for F and a sandwich for S.

He also drew a cucumber for the letter Q, and the Gatwick Express train for the letter G.

Read more: Katie Price gushes over boyfriend Carl Woods after cryptic ‘baby bump’ photo

And mum Katie was chuffed to bits with her gift, which she received today (Sunday, March 28).

“Harvey air dropped me the alphabet he drew this morning on his iPad,” she said, adding two red-heart emojis.

“So clever,” she gushed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

How did Katie’s fans react?

It wasn’t long before some of her 2.5million fans took to the social media site to share their delight at the 18-year-old’s impressive drawing.

One wrote: “Bless his heart – Q for cucumber. He’s done his sounds perfectly!”

Another cooed: “Such a darling!”

Well done Harvey, the pictures are amazing.

A third said: “Well done Harvey, the pictures are amazing xx.”

“That’s so cute and amazing,” a fourth wrote.

Finally, one fan said, “OMG I love him” followed by a hearts-for-eyes emoji.

is Katie price pregnant
Katie spoke about the recent pregnancy rumours (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Katie pregnant?

Although the bond between Katie and her first-born child is there for all to see, and she’s dedicated mum to her four other kids, the model and businesswoman has hinted that baby number six is on the way.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch last week, she addressed rumours a cryptic Instagram post meant that she was pregnant.

Read more: Is Katie Price pregnant? Model finally breaks her silence on those baby rumours

She told host Steph McGovern: “I’ve put on weight.

“Anyone can speculate what they like. Pictures can be deceiving in lots of different ways.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Meghan Markle emoji disaster
Meghan Markle ‘loses British friend over WhatsApp emojis disaster’
Piers Morgan slams Alex Beresford
Piers Morgan slams Alex Beresford for ‘trying to make name for himself’ amid Good Morning Britain exit drama
Lisa Riley
Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley worried history will repeat itself and she will die in 14 years
Tom Parker Bowles girlfriend has died
Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles ‘devastated’ as girlfriend dies
Kate Garraway speaks about husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek Draper after documentary
the queen summer 2021
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis set to ‘spend summer with The Queen’