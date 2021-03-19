Katie Price has paid gushing tribute to boyfriend Carl Woods after sharing a cryptic “baby bump” photo.

Yesterday (March 18), Katie shared a picture of herself clutching her apparently rounded tummy to Instagram.

She captioned it: “Happy and healthy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me.”

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Katie was pregnant and offered their congratulations.

Katie Price has sparked rumours she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Carl (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say about Carl today?

Katie has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours today.

However, she has posted a loved-up picture of herself with Carl and called him her “world”.

Katie is seen wearing an oversized green sweatshirt in the picture, which is loose around her belly.

Carl is standing behind her in the picture, with his hands touching the very edge of her stomach.

She captioned the shot: “My @carljwoods is my world ❤️.”

What did Katie’s fans say about the photo?

While the “are you pregnant?” comments came in thick and fast, others called the pair the “perfect couple”.

“Perfect couple,” said one fan. “A woman that deserves all the happiness in the world.”

“Gorgeous couple,” said another.

“Love how much you love each other,” said another.

“You look lovely together,” a fourth commented.

It’s no secret Katie and Carl are trying for their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Is Katie Price pregnant?

Katie’s rep recently told ED! that it was “no secret” Katie and Carl were trying for a baby.

However, Katie denied that she was pregnant just days ago.

She told The Sun: “I’m not pregnant yet. I’ve just put on lockdown weight.”

I do want more babies. Mine are getting older so I need to keep replacing them! I love being a mum.

As if to back up her lockdown weight gain claims, Katie also posted a video of a mountain of food she’d ordered from Sheesh.

She also revealed she was getting McDonald’s earlier on today (March 19).

However, it’s no secret that she does want more babies.

In fact, earlier this month, Carl was pictured buying a home pregnancy testing kit.

The model added: “But I do want more babies. Mine are getting older so I need to keep replacing them! I love being a mum.”

