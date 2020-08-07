Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods defends her and hits out at online 'troll'

Katie Price's boyfriend, Carl Woods, has defiantly defended her against an online 'troll'.

The former Love Island star, 31, hit back at a social media user who questioned his relationship with Katie, 42.

Carl showed off his shiny new veneers in view of his some 66,600 Instagram followers.

Sharing a video of his gleaming pearly whites, he captioned the video: "@dental_centre_turkey Thanks for the new hampsteads.... they are the business! #pearlywhites I highly recommend anybody that wants their teeth done to have it done there."

Licking his teeth, he indeed looks chuffed at his new set of gnashers.

Katie Price's boyfriend Carl Woods called out a 'troll' online

Carl Woods and Katie Price received veneers during their holiday to Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

However, one user asked him why he turned off comments when he posted photos of himself with Katie.

The user asked: "Why do you always turn comments off when you post a pic with @katieprice? Frightened of what people might say?"

A clearly perturbed Carl replied: "Business owners should be careful when they post comments..."

The user went on to call him an "Instagram detective".

Clearly annoyed, Carl hit back with: "If I want to call you out, I’ll post you on my story for being a complete [bleep]."

True to word, he posted a screenshot of the user's Instagram account to his own Instagram stories.

This was followed up with a video of Katie Price darting around a shop in a mobility scooter.

The former Love Island star is caring for an injured Katie Price

Katie Price has to use a mobility scooter after breaking both of her feet (Credit: YouTube)

He added the original television theme tune to Batman to the humorous video.

Katie broke both of her feet during their holiday to Turkey.

She explained on her YouTube series that the serious incident happened after she jumped off a wall at a theme park.

Katie said: "Silly little accident. I was running, jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut.

"And I didn't really judge the height. I fell funny on my ankles.

"I fractured the hairline in my heels and stuff."

She continued that she decided not to receive foot surgery in Turkey.

Instead she travelled back to the UK earlier this week to see a specialist in London.

Emerging from a private medical clinic on Thursday, she stated she was "devastated" on her prognosis.

Taking to her own Instagram account, she addressed her some 2.3 million followers with:

"Just finished my appointment with my consultant and surgeon about my feet.

"After further scans, the news is absolutely devastating. I'm gutted."

It has since been reported that Katie's feet are severely injured, and the total recovery period could take up to two years.

