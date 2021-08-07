Katie Price has sparked wedding speculation to Carl Woods after showcasing a stunning hair transformation.

The thrice married star, 43, is currently on a luxury holiday in St Lucia with her fiancé Carl, 32.

Two of her five children, Harvey, 19, and Princess, 14, are also on the holiday.

And the former glamour model took to Instagram to post a photo of a gorgeous half up-do hairstyle.

Are Katie Price and Carl Woods about to getting married in St Lucia? (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Katie Price about to marry Carl Woods?

She captioned the snaps with: “Who loves my hair for this special occasion @carljwoods.”

Not only did she tag Carl in the post but she posted multiple heart emojis.

Katie’s fans rushed to speculate over whether they are about to tie the knot.

One user commented: “Wedding hair?? Beautiful!”. Another user asked: “Did you get married?”

And a third user questioned: “Are you getting married?” and fourth simply posted: “Wedding vibes.”

Katie has previously said she can’t wait to marry Carl (Credit: SplashNews)

However, some users were less than kind, and argued that the hair looked “messy” and “dry”.

One user argued: “The back looks a bit of a mess…” and another user even wrote: “Sack the hairdresser.”

A third user claimed: “Looks dry and messy hire a better hairdresser don’t settle for that.”

What is Katie Price doing in St Lucia?

From the looks of things Katie is simply enjoying a sunny getaway with her fiancé and two of her kids.

They’re staying at the Royalton resort on the Caribbean island, which bills itself as a luxury all-inclusive resort.

Earlier this week fans grew concerned that Harvey didn’t appear in many of Katie or Carl’s holiday snaps or footage.

However, former Love Island star Carl took to Instagram to explain the teen’s absence.

He said that due to Harvey’s autism, he mainly prefers to stay in the hotel room, as this is where he feels safest.

Carl said: “Having autism, it means you are nervous of new environments. Therefore Harvey likes to stay in his safe place.

“This means he likes being in his own room with his own pool which he has.”

Finally, Katie and Carl have said they hope to marry this year.

But they haven’t confirmed their exact date – so a St Lucia wedding is definitely a possibility!

Katie has been married and divorced three times previously. She’s also been engaged eight times over the years.

Carl is not believed to have been married or engaged before.

