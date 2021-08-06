Katie Price ‘could face jail time’ if she doesn’t attend upcoming bankruptcy hearing

Katie Price is set to attend a bankruptcy hearing this October.

And a new report states the former glamour model could face prison time if she fails to attend.

Katie, 43, is set to return to court in an attempt get out of owing £3.2 million in debt.

During her last hearing in October 2020, she was in the Maldives.

However, the attended the hearing through a video call.

But according to The Sun, the mum-of-five would be in contempt of court under the Insolvency (Amendment) Rules 2010 if she failed to appear without notifying the judge.

Where is Katie now?

Currently Katie is in St. Lucia with her fiancé Carl Woods and two of her five children – son Harvey and daughter Princess.

This is her fourth trip abroad over the last two months.

A source told The Sun that Katie will be unlikely to pay the debt back in full.

The source said: “Katie is due back next month – the debt is huge and it’s unlikely she’ll be able to pay it all back.

“She hopes the court is understanding in why it’s been slow progress.”

During Katie’s court call to the Maldives last year she apologised.

But also said she was making “progress” toward paying off her debt.

Katie apologised in her last hearing

She said at the time: “It is a long and tense process but I feel progress is now being made.

“I can only apologise, I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”

She also claimed to have always paid her taxes in her heyday, saying: “In the past, at the height of my career, I was a model and massive taxpayer.”

When did Katie Price declare bankruptcy?

Katie Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

This was a year after she entered an individual voluntary arrangement to pay £12,000 a month to her creditors.

Unfortunately she failed to do so which led to her being declared bankrupt.



Despite her recent financial struggles, Katie has said she’s enjoying bankruptcy.

While speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “Anyone who has ever been in my life before has tried to take from me, financially mostly.

“Now they can’t, as I’m in a bankruptcy. I love it.”

However, Katie’s official representative has denied she will face prison time.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, her rep said: “No Katie is not going to prison.

“She is working with all of her trustees. Everything is in order. There is nothing to be worried about, she has no concerns.”

