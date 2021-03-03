Katie Price has sparked rumours that she may be pregnant with her sixth child.

The model is already mum to Harvey with Dwight Yorke, Princess and Junior with Peter Andre and Bunny and Jett with Kieran Hayler.

And Katie has made no secret of the fact that she’s been trying for a baby with boyfriend Carl Woods for a while.

However, it now appears Carl has given the biggest hint yet that she could be pregnant.

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods are hoping to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet soon (Credit: Splash News)

Where did the Katie Price pregnancy rumours come from?

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Carl was spotted leaving Tesco clutching a pregnancy test.

He was seen in pictured obtained by The Sun carrying the Clearblue box back to his car.

So could we expect to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet for Katie and Carl soon?

Well, the model is certainly hoping so!

What has Katie said about having another baby?

Katie has made no secret of the fact she wants to add to her brood.

She revealed the couple had spoken about having a baby and she’s been using tests to track her ovulation.

Obviously I’m trying for a baby.

Katie previously said she wanted a baby with Carl, who she said had “changed” her for the better.

Chatting on Steph’s Packed Lunch, she said: “Carl’s been with me now a year, and he’s changed me as a person, my whole life has changed.

“Obviously I’m trying for a baby.

“And we will get married this year… It is the real deal because it’s forever,” she said.

Katie Price has made no secret of the fact that she wants to get pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

Has Katie’s rep made an official comment?

A rep for Katie refused to rule out speculation on any rumoured pregnancy.

They told ED!: “The couple have made no secret they are hoping to start a family soon.”

Last week they did hit back at comments Katie was already pregnant, though.

The rumours came after some fans spotted what they believed to be a baby bump peeking out of her top during Carl’s 32nd birthday celebrations.

Her rep confirmed it was a “Sheesh baby” after eating too many takeaways from the Essex restaurant.

“Katie is in great shape keeping fit, riding and being an active mum of five. She never stops,” the rep added.

