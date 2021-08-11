Harvey Price, the son of Katie Price, will reportedly move out of his home in two weeks.

According to reports, Harvey has been accepted into a £350,000-a-year residential college.

The college is one that viewers saw the mother and son visiting in their BBC documentary, Harvey & Me.

Katie Price’s son Harvey Price has reportedly been accepted into a new college (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What college has Katie Price’s son Harvey been accepted to?

A source told The Sun: “Harvey has been accepted into the National Star College.

“She had her heart set on the college since they visited in her BBC documentary Harvey & Me.”

A representative for Katie told ED that while National Star College is in the running, “nothing has been confirmed” yet.

The college is a three-hour drive from her home.

Viewers previously watched as the 43-year-old confessed she would struggle with Harvey being so far away.

However, she said the college would help give her son the chance to gain crucial skills and be more independent.

While the fees are very pricey, Harvey is apparently eligible for help from the government due to his disability.

Harvey, 19, who Katie had with ex-football star Dwight Yorke, has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

It’s been a long road for Katie and Harvey, who have spent more than six months searching for the right college for him.

Katie Price keeps her fans updated with all the latest news about her life on YouTube (Credit: BBC)

Katie celebrates her son’s graduation

Last month (July), Katie shared her joy after Harvey graduated.

The 19-year-old was awarded a graduation diploma as he graduated from his school year.

Over on Instagram, Katie wrote: “Harvey’s so happy with his certificate for graduating. He is just so amazing my absolute life soul and joy.”

Despite his disability, Katie has been determined to help Harvey gain more independence.

Katie Price bought him Harvey his own house where he has been living to help make the “transition” to a residential college easier.

“This isn’t where we live, it’s where Harvey lives. It’s quieter for him, and it helps him get used to his own space,” Katie told fans in a recent YouTube video.

“We’re only over the road, and he absolutely loves it.”

