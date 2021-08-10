Katie Price has called for police officers who allegedly made fun of her disabled son, Harvey, to lose their jobs.

Eight police officers, all based in South East London, have been accused of posting racist and ableist messages on messaging platform WhatsApp.

As a result, they’re on restrictive duties until the shocking claims become fully investigated.

Harvey, 19, who Katie shares with ex-football star Dwight Yorke, has Prader-Willi syndrome and is partially blind.

The Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards is now investigating whether there is evidence of discrimination “relating to race, sex, sexual orientation, religion or belief and disability”.

Katie Price slams police officers who mocked Harvey Price

As a result, Katie says she’ll go to court for Harvey if that’s what it takes to get justice.

The former glamour model, 43, told The Sun: “They should be dismissed. It should go to court. I would go and speak up and take Harvey.

“If you can’t trust the police, who can you trust? They should all be named and shamed.

“It is incredibly hurtful for me as a mum to even hear about police officers doing this.”

The officers are reportedly the second group of cops being investigated over such claims.

Last month (July), Harvey shared exactly what he thought of other officers who allegedly mocked him.

Appearing in a video on his mum’s Instagram, the 19-year-old put up one of his fingers.

Harvey Price flips the bird

Katie filmed Harvey saying: “I don’t like the police being horrible to Harvey.”

Harvey then put his index finger up at the camera in disgust, and when Katie asked what he was doing he replied: “Bird!”

Meanwhile, Katie’s fans shared their support for her son on Instagram underneath the star’s posts.

One user agreed with Katie’s sentiment, saying: “Police they should all lose their jobs! Bullying in any shape or form is sick, never mind bullying a disabled child.”

However, not everyone agreed with Katie allowing Harvey to share a public message.

As a result, one fan replied: “Putting this on social media makes you just as bad as them.”

